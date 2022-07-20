Glorious and historic three-storey rural mansion with original features yours for £945,000

On the market for £945,000 with Regan & Hallworth, this three-storey, five-bed Haigh property is an instantly-recognisable Grade II listed 18th century landmark featuring original features such as flagged stone floors, original beams, rustic exposed brick chimneys as well as large reception rooms with feature fireplaces, a bespoke conservatory, a dining room, a farmhouse-style kitchen, a utility room, spacious bedrooms including a master with en suite, and gardens boasting patio areas, a greenhouse, and a double garage. Take a look around...