Garden Centres and Nurseries in the North West: Here are 11 of the best and when they are open on Bank Holiday Monday, May 2

Whether you’re just browsing or picking up something to make your garden that little bit nicer, garden centres and nurseries are a great place to spend an hour or two.
Here are some of the best in the North West with a rating of 4.4 out of 5 or higher from at least 50 reviews on Google reviews.
1. Huntroyde Nurseries, Leyland
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 from 56 Google reviews. Open on Bank Holiday Monday from 10am-4pm
2. Holland House Garden Centre, Preston
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars from 140 Google reviews. Open on Bank Holiday Monday from 9am-5pm
3. Rectory Nurseries, Wigan
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 from 108 Google reviews. Open on Bank Holiday Monday from 10am-4pm
4. Ribblesdale Garden Centre and Nurseries, Preston
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 from 131 Google reviews. Open on Bank Holiday Monday from 9am-5pm
