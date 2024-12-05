Former Lancaster chemist could be turned into student flats

Plans for a former chemist in Lancaster to be turned into a house and eight student flats are in line to get the green light this month.

The proposals, by applicant Tarik Jayousi, are for seven studios and one flat for student accommodation and one house to be built on the site of the former Cohens Chemist in Ullswater Road.

Mr Jayousi wants to demolish rear extensions at ground floor and first floor level, and build a single storey rear extension.

The application was initially for 11 units but this has since been reduced to nine.

The site is an end of terrace property located on the corner of Ullswater Road and Dalton Road. The building is 2/3 storeys in height and is likely to have originally been two separate units but is currently used as a single unit.

Cohens Chemist closed last year and was formerly the premises of the Rose Tavern, which shut in 2008.

Cohens was one of at least three pharmacies in the district which have closed in the past five years.

The Rose Tavern, which served the Freehold and Ridge area for decades, was one of three pubs in Ullswater Road. The only one left is the Freeholders Arms as The Britannia has also been converted into student accommodation.

The council has received 11 letters of objection citing concerns including a lack of demand for student accommodation, parking issues, the impact on neighbouring properties, and the potential for multi-occupnacy use.

The plans, which have been recommended for approval subject to conditions by council officers, will be heard at a city council meeting on December 16.

Officers say the application would provide a small contribution to meeting the district’s housing need as well as reusing an existing vacant building.

The proposal would not result in any adverse impacts on the visual amenity of the street scene, nor would it result in a significant adverse impact on the amenity of neighbouring properties, they say.

Whilst the council recognises the existing parking issue, considering the location of the site, form of development and proposed mitigation, it is unlikely that this would result in a significant adverse impact on parking

matters and highway safety, officers add in their report.