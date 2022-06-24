First residents move into £12m Extra Care scheme in Bentham

The new scheme in Bentham allows residents over the age of 55 to live independently with access to on-site care if required.

The scheme has been delivered by Housing 21, a national leading provider of Retirement Living and Extra Care, in partnership with North Yorkshire County Council, Craven District Council and EQUANS, the new name for ENGIE’s regeneration and services business.

Bowland View provides much needed accommodation for local people over the age of 55. The development, supported by Homes England, will offer eight bungalows and 64 one and two-bedroom apartments for rent and shared ownership.

Housing 21 residents and employees celebrate the opening of Bowland View by cutting the ribbon along with Coun Linda Brockbank.

Naomi Thornton, housing and care manager at Bowland View, said: “I feel so proud and honoured to have such an amazing team and residents here at Bowland View as we move forward to building this community together.

"We are really enjoying getting to know our residents on a one-to-one basis, listening to their interesting life stories and sharing ideas of how they would like the scheme to be run, with the help of the residents committee.

“We have started many social events and enjoy inviting other local groups to Bowland View, as well as welcoming local residents who regularly visit the café/bistro and hair salon.”

Coun Linda Brockbank, deputy leader of Craven District Council and ward member for Bentham, said: “Over the years, many elderly care units have closed in the Bentham area leaving elder residents with no suitable accommodation.

The garden at Bowland View.

“With thanks to Keith Hartley for his efforts in providing evidence that Bentham and the surrounding areas need more Extra Care facilities, North Yorkshire County Council are proud to now be celebrating the opening of this amazing facility, Bowland View.

"We also pay credit to Housing 21 for choosing to build Bowland View here where people can enjoy living in their new homes in a safe, secure environment.”

Residents can expect an on-site housing and care manager who is available to assist with any concerns or queries, including repairs, benefit claims or suggestions for events.

The manager is supported by a team of care workers who are based on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to assist with any planned or emergency care needs.

The communal lounge at Bowland View.

The first residents, and future residents, will enjoy the range of communal facilities including a residents’ lounge and a landscaped garden with outdoor seating, not forgetting the on-site café/bistro and hair salon - both of which are open and available for use by residents and the wider local community.

Louise Buckton, new build director at EQUANS, said: “We’re delighted to see Bowland View welcoming the first residents living at the development.

"The project is a significant addition for residents in the wider community around Bentham, who would like to still live locally but perhaps need extra support in modern, high-quality surroundings.”