Credit: Mortimers

Eye-catching Ribble Valley home with glorious gardens yours for £925,000

This magnificent stone-built Wiswell home is a grand old property.

By Jack Marshall
Monday, 5th September 2022, 11:16 am

On the market for £925,000 with Mortimers, this four-bed detached home occupies an elevated position and blends original features with a modern twist, boasting welcoming living rooms, a kitchen with dining room, a utility room, large bedrooms including a master with en suite, and gardens to the front and side. Take a look around...

