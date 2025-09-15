Empty Lancaster house could be turned into children’s care home

Plans for an empty house in Lancaster to be converted into a children’s care home have been submitted to the city council.

Applicants Compassionate Children’s Care & Support Limited want to run a children's residential care home from 12 Goodwood Road.

The property is currently vacant, and the firm has a signed lease with the landlord with full agreement to operate a home. There are no internal alterations to be made other than cosmetic.

The premises would be used to house two young people and four members of staff at any one time on a rotation basis.

Staff members would work long days from 8am to 8am completing a “sleep”, meaning there will only be one change of shift per day at 8am.

The firm would be registered to accommodate up to two children between the ages of eight and 17.

However, they plan to open the home initially as a solo provision, meaning it would only accommodate one child for the foreseeable future.

The children cared for would encompass a range of needs including emotional and behavioural, learning disabilities and children who may require support with their mental health.

However, all children would be carefully matched in consultation with Knowsley Children’s Services and their commissioning manager Ross McCooey, to ensure the children can be cared for and supported appropriately within the home and local community.

The management team would work across the day and night. The registered manager would have no set hours and would work according to the needs and requirements of the children.

All children would be encouraged to participate in a form of education, may this be mainstream school, or more commonly a specialist provision.

Children will attend mainstream school, a specialist provision or a virtual school. It is not proposed for children to be home tutored.

Professionals who may attend the property include social workers and members of the child’s multi-disciplinary team. However, all formal meetings would be arranged away from the property in a meeting room, so as to not disrupt the local community, or any other children who, at a later date, may live at the home.