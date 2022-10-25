Dream home: sleek Lancashire mansion with swimming pool and cinema hits the market
Sitting in the village of Little Eccleston, this five-bed detached property is a stunning contemporary family home.
By Jack Marshall
41 minutes ago
On the market for £2.25m with Fine & Country, this modern mansion boasts a fantastic open-plan kitchen, dining and living areas, a cosy lounge, a games room, a home cinema room, and spacious bedrooms, all of which feature their own en-suites, including the principal suite with walk in wardrobe. And you’re never far away from sprawling views of the gorgeous garden, either. Take a look around...
