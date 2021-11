On the market for £1.1m with Ashdown Jones, this three-bed, stone-built property is called New Stickle Cottage and features contemporary neutral décor, herringbone flooring, a welcoming kitchen to the first floor, a family lounge with spectacular views through a large window, spacious bedrooms, a family bathroom with large spa bath and walk-in shower, and gardens boasting a patio area and views of the fells. Take a look around...