Dream eight-bed West Lancashire property with five acres of pristine grounds and three-bed annexe on the market for £1.645m
This home, named Daulby House, is huge.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 12:30 pm
On the market for £1,645,000 with Arnold & Phillips, this eight-bed Mawdesley property is a stunning countryside home set amongst five acres and featuring a long private driveway, a huge forecourt area and a detached three car garage, an open-plan family dining kitchen, large reception rooms, spacious bedrooms, and a three-bed annexe. Take a look around...
