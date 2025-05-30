Country estate in south Lancaster up for sale for offers of almost £3m

Ellel Grange Estate has gone on the market for offers of £2,890,000.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property comprises a five-bedroom primary house created from the former stables, a four-bedroom farmhouse, a substantial range of traditional outbuildings, walled garden and productive grassland and amenity woodland, extending in total to about 140.11 acres (56.70 ha).

Set in the foothills of the Forest of Bowland National Landscape Area and within striking distance of the coastline, it includes a range of architecturally impressive, Grade II listed, stone-built outbuildings with significant residential development potential, subject to consents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is available for sale freehold as a whole or in six lots.

Ellel Grange Estate is up for sale.

The area is renowned for its beauty and rich, fertile farmland.

John Coleman, head of farm agency at GSC Grays, said: “This is a really interesting package of productive farmland, houses and development opportunity in a very picturesque and accessible location surrounding Ellel Grange House.

"It is bounded on two sides by the canal network, has attractive blocks of amenity woodland and areas offering a huge amount of bio-diversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We anticipate strong interest from local farmers as the land is well known for producing excellent cut grass and the old farm buildings are ideal for development into what would be very attractive rural houses.

Ellel Grange Estate.

"We hope very much that the local planning authority and listed buildings officer will support a sympathetic development of this site as the houses would be in high demand.”

The stables is a Grade II Listed, two storey, five-bedroom house, with a cobbled entrance courtyard flanked by two stone-built square gate lodges used for external storage, a large adjoining garage and a delightful walled garden to the rear.

Adjoining the stables is a former chauffeur’s cottage which is attached to the garage and completes the courtyard surrounds. It offers significant scope to either extend the main house or provide annex accommodation, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The estate is located in a particularly attractive and accessible area, about one mile west of the M6 junction 33, two miles south of the village of Galgate and four miles south of Lancaster.

Ellel Grange Estate is on the market for £2,890,000 as a whole or in six lots through the GSC Grays Farm Agency Department on 01748 829203.