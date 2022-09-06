News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Credit: Roman James Estates

Classy two-bed lakeside Scandinavian lodge with modern interior on the market for £220k

This Scandinavian-style lodge is a charming little property.

By Jack Marshall
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 9:22 am

On the market for £219,995 with Roman James Estates, this two-bed lakeside lodge features an imposing front canopy and distinctive entrance porch, an open-plan living space with a signature style and an electric style, a modern kitchen with breakfast bar, a dining area, lavish bedrooms, an en suite off the master, and lovely views. Take a look around...

1. Hambleton

Credit: Roman James Estates

Photo: Credit: Roman James Estates

Photo Sales

2. Hambleton

Credit: Roman James Estates

Photo: Credit: Roman James Estates

Photo Sales

3. Hambleton

Credit: Roman James Estates

Photo: Credit: Roman James Estates

Photo Sales

4. Hambleton

Credit: Roman James Estates

Photo: Credit: Roman James Estates

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2