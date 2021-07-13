Classic three-bed Georgian manor house with stunning interior and two acres of land on the market for £1.25m

On the market for £1.25m with Savills, this breathtaking three-bed manor house in Haighton, Preston is named Lodgefield House and features a carriage driveway, a 4,565 sq. ft. floor plan, five reception rooms, a stunning breakfast kitchen, a double garage and stables, two acres of land, an adjoining barn, office with Victorian fireplace, a triple-aspect dining room, and an orangery garden room. Take a look around...