Chocolate-box rural four-bed cottage with wonderful interior and charming rear garden on the market for £1m
This wonderful Wrea Green property is a charmer.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 1:27 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 1:28 pm
On the market for £1m with John Ardern, this four-bed dethatched home features views over Lancashire s largest village green, a spindled staircase, a family lounge overlooking the front garden, fitted kitchen with centre fixed island, conservatory, study, and private walled garden to the rear with lawn, raised paved patio, and brick flower beds. Take a look around...
