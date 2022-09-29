Charming two-bed modern terraced house with private garden hits the market with £170k price tag
This charming home is traditional and welcoming.
By Jack Marshall
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 9:29 am
On the market for offers in excess of £170k with Addisons, this two-bed terraced home with gardens to the front and rear features a family lounge, a contemporary fitted dining kitchen, a sun room, a master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en suite, and a small enclosed rear garden. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 3