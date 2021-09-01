Characterful and charming detached family home built in 1887 with views to the Lune estuary is on the market for £650,000

On the market for £650,000 with Fine and Country and surrounded by the local countryside, this beautiful five bed detached family home called West Lodge offers light and airy accommodation that includes a modern dining kitchen and four separate reception rooms.

Originally built in 1887, West Lodge was initially occupied by one of the agricultural labourers on the estate, later becoming the residence for the gardener.

The property was sold for the first time in 1954 and has since been extended in various stages to include the more recent extension of the garden room and beautiful ensuite master bedroom that offers the greatest view of the sunsets over the Lune estuary.

West Lodge property West Lodge, Lancaster. A view of the back of the property.

West Lodge property West Lodge, Lancaster. The conservatory.

West Lodge property West Lodge, Lancaster. The lounge at the property.

West Lodge property West Lodge, Lancaster. The lounge at the property.