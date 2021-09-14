Stoney Mount, Derwent Road, Lancaster. Picture by JD Gallagher.

Beautiful period detached home in Freehold with three reception rooms, four bedrooms, a soundproof room and off street parking for eight cars is on the market for £700,000

This stunning period home in the popular area of Freehold, Lancaster, is a beauty.

By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 1:05 pm

On the market for £700,000 with agents J D Gallagher the detached home boasts a modern kitchen, two bathrooms, plenty of outside space including three outhouses, a huge rear garden and an abundance of living space.

1. Stoney Mount

Stoney Mount, Derwent Road, Lancaster. Picture courtesy of J D Gallagher.

2. Stoney Mount

Stoney Mount, Derwent Road, Lancaster. The hallway at the house. Picture courtesy of J D Gallagher.

3. Stoney Mount

Stoney Mount, Derwent Road, Lancaster. One of the three reception rooms at the property. Picture courtesy of J D Gallagher.

4. Stoney Mount

Stoney Mount, Derwent Road, Lancaster. The second reception room at the property. Picture courtesy of JD Gallagher.

