Barrow’s newest luxury care home setting the stage for Roaring 20s grand opening

Barrow’s latest luxury care home, Middleshaw Hills, is set to open its doors to the community on May 17 with a Roaring 20s-themed Grand Opening.

Nestled in the serene countryside near Clitheroe on Whalley Road, Middleshaw Hills will mark the debut of Crystal Care Collection’s purpose-built, environmentally friendly care homes.

The home will provide residential and dementia care for up to 66 older people, with a passionate team of professionals using the latest technology to deliver bespoke care in a compassionate and dignified manner.

Valuing clarity and transparent communication, Middleshaw Hills is setting itself apart from other providers, offering an all-inclusive care package so that residents and families can rest assured they won’t receive any surprise bills.

Charlotte Pardon is the Home Manager at Middleshaw Hills

With bright, open-plan social areas and spacious bedrooms with en-suite wet rooms, Middleshaw Hills will has state-of-the-art facilities for its residents, including a hair salon, landscaped gardens, a sweet shop and an on-site cinema.

Through use of solar panels and ground source heat pump technology, the home can be operated as a Carbon Free Green home, promoting sustainability and eco-friendly standards.

Middleshaw Hills is set to kick off its opening with a 1920’s themed ‘extravaganza’ on May 17 at 10am until 2pm, to which everyone in the local community is invited.

Charlotte Pardon, the General Manager at Middleshaw Hills, said: "Our beautiful new home has been built with future residents in mind, with all the features needed to support people to live their lives to the fullest.

Middleshaw Hills in Barrow

"All are welcome to join us for our Grand Opening, where we’ll have refreshments, live entertainment, and guided tours of Middleshaw Hills. Community is extremely important to us, and while Middleshaw Hills is a new addition to Barrow, we’re looking forward to forging strong community relationships and adding value to the local area."

For more information or to register your interest, call the friendly team on 01200 613 256, email [email protected], or visit the website.

Middleshaw Hills is designed to make a positive impact on everyone who lives in and visits the home. With 66 ensuite bedrooms, extensive communal spaces, and landscaped gardens,

Middleshaw Hills offers an all-inclusive, ‘Crystal Clear’ care package - no hidden extras and no surprise bills.

Founded in 2025, Crystal Care Collection offers exceptional 24-hour, all-inclusive residential and dementia care, dedicated to enhancing residents’ well-being and quality of life.