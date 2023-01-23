Bargain three-storey village home with spectacular finish on the market with appealing price-tag
This is a charming Lune Valley home.
By Jack Marshall
1 hour ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 11:39am
On the market for offers in excess of £200,000 with Houseclub, this lovely two-bed terraced property in Halton, Lancaster is immaculate, featuring three well-presented floors including a converted loft room, a lounge with feature fireplace, a modern kitchen and utility room, spacious bedrooms, and a gorgeous contemporary bathroom. Take a look around...
