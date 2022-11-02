There are just over five days left to bid on the online auction for a one-bedroom apartment at 88 Euston Road, Morecambe with Pattinson Auction based in Tyne and Wear.

The flat is described as a cosy one-bedroom flat in the heart of Morecambe town centre.It is located just moments away from bus links into Lancaster and the shops and good variety of amenities Morecambe town centre has to offer.

The promenade is also just a four-five minute walk away offering walks and picturesque views across Morecambe Bay.The auctioneers describe it as ‘realistically priced to sell and would make an excellent first home, downsize or investment, even potentially a holiday let! (subject to any lease terms).’The communal areas comprise a communal entrance hall, meter cupboard and stairs to all floors.

A one-bedroom apartment at 88, Euston Road, Morecambe is up for auction with a starting bid of just £25,000. Picture courtesy of Pattinson Auction.

The accommodation comprises a kitchen, shower room, lounge/diner and bedroom.

The property benefits from Upvc double glazing throughout and electric heating.Council Tax Band: ATenure: LeaseholdLength Of Lease: 107Annual Ground Rent Amount: £100.00Annual Service Charge Amount: £780.00

To bid on the one-bedroom apartment, visit here

The kitchen at the one-bedroom apartment on Euston Road, Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Pattinson Auction.

The lounge/diner at the flat on Euston Road, Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Pattinson Auction.

The bedroom at the flat on Euston Road, Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Pattinson Auction.

