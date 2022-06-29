Credit: Strutt Parker

Amazing scuba diving lake in flooded Lancashire quarry with waterfront building on the market for £3m

How often do you get the chance to purchase a lake in a flooded former quarry, a car park, woodland, a retail outlet, a cafe, and open land with planning permission for 19 self-catering holiday chalets?

By Jack Marshall
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 9:20 am

On the market for £3m with Strutt Parker, Jackdaw Quarry in Capernwray, Carnforth consists of 24 acres of potential. With the retail space currently used for the sale of diving equipment and associated items, the two-floor building has split levels and s south-facing aspect overlooking the lake, which itself boasts some of the highest-quality inland bathing water in the UK with spectacular underwater visibility, making it perfect for scuba divers and wild swimmers. Take a look around…

