Amazing four-bed rural mansion with panoramic views, classic features, and acres of formal gardens on the market for £1m

This detached stone home is one of Lancashire's top properties.

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 8:18 am

On the market for £1m with Lancasters, this four-bed Heath Charnock home features approximately two acres, stables and arena, a gravel driveway leading to two garages, panoramic views, a selection of modern outbuildings, beamed and vaulted ceilings, stone mullion windows stone fireplaces, a mezzanine reception area, a master with en suite, and formal gardens. Take a look around...

