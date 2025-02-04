Affordable homes plan for site on edge of Lancaster

Plans for 33 new affordable homes to be built on the edge of Lancaster have been unveiled.

Developers want to build the properties on land off Newlands Road.

Nearby land to the north east of the site, off Wyresdale Road, has been granted planning consent for a major development of family homes currently under construction, and adjacent to that lies the Pottery Gardens housing development and commercial areas off Wyresdale Road that includes a range of non-residential uses.

Other pending applications for large housing developments are also close by.

The application submitted to the city council seeks full planning consent for 33 affordable homes at the site, along with the creation of a new access via Newlands Road and associated landscaping.

The plans include a mixture of house types, all of which are two-storey and are intended to complement the character of the local area and developments nearby.

Ten of the properties would be social rented units – four one-bed, two two-bed and four three-bed – and 23 shared ownership units, which incorporate seven two-bed, 13 three-bed and three four-bed.

These would be mixed across the site to create an inclusive community within the development.

Parking provision would be one parking space for each one-bedroom house, two parking spaces for each 2/3-bedroom dwelling and three parking spaces for each four-bedroom dwelling, in accordance with parking standards.

A report by project architects Equilibrium says: “The aim of the proposed development is to develop a vacant greenfield site to create good quality affordable within Lancaster.