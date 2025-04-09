Peaceful retreat: this charming cottage with views of the Rossendale Hills is on Purplebricks for £290k | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A beautifully converted barn near Accrington with countryside views has just come on the market – take a look inside

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’ve been dreaming of a peaceful country retreat with all the comforts of modern living, this two-bedroom cottage in Stonefold could be your perfect match.

Tucked away in a quaint hamlet just outside Accrington, this beautifully converted former barn offers stunning countryside views, deceptively spacious interiors and a garden plot ideal for lazy weekends outdoors. It’s up for sale now for offers over £290,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To see all 52 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit PurpleBricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across two smartly laid out floors.

Inside, the ground floor blends rustic charm with stylish touches. A cosy lounge welcomes you with its striking multi-fuel burner and cottage-style décor. From there, double doors lead into a standout kitchen-diner—fully kitted out with modern appliances and plenty of room for entertaining. Whether it’s Sunday roasts or wine nights with friends, this space can handle it all.

Upstairs, the layout keeps things roomy and relaxed. The master bedroom is a real showstopper with generous dimensions, while the second bedroom easily fits a double too—perfect for guests or growing families. The bathroom is fully updated with contemporary fixtures, tastefully finished in calm, neutral tones.

But the real charm is outside. Set against the rolling backdrop of the Rossendale Hills, the garden plot is perfect for relaxing or hosting outdoors. There’s off-road parking too, adding to the convenience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’re just a short drive from Accrington and major transport links, but in this tucked-away corner, it really does feel like rural bliss.

At a glance

Address: Lower Stone Fold, Accrington, BB5 2DR

Price: Offers over £290,000

Tenure: Freehold

Council Tax Band: C

Bedrooms: Two spacious doubles

Bathroom: One modern family bathroom

Reception Rooms: Large lounge with multi-fuel burner

Kitchen: Open-plan kitchen/diner with integrated appliances

Outside: Generous garden plot with south-facing views

Parking: Off-road parking included

You’ll want to get in quickly – homes like this in Stonefold don’t hang around for long.