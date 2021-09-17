A beautifully designed, award winning, contemporary family home located along a quiet private bridleway in the conveniently located village of Scotforth is on the market for £950,000
Uggle House is certainly not ugly.
On the market for £950,000 with Fine and Country, this contemporary home has open plan living space, four/five bedrooms, double garage and workshop, a modern kitchen, a private gated drive and a landscaped garden.
