Houses for sale: 9 of the most expensive and grandest mansions on the market in the North West

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 27th Mar 2025, 11:04 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 11:06 BST

Infinity swimming pools, a classical cascade, cinema rooms and wine cellars - welcome to life at the North West’s most expensive mansions.

These are some of the grandest and priciest houses for sale across the region right now, costing up to £15 million.

They range from elegant historic homes packed with period features to stunning masterpieces of modern architecture.

Many come with huge grounds and stunning views over the surrounding countryside.

Some of the most exclusive features include a classical cascade tumbling down towards the river, an eight-car garage with turntable, a clock tower, and extensive equestrian facilities.

They are located in the North West’s most exclusive addresses, near picturesque villages, beaches and prestigious golf courses.

Is your dream home among these properties?

This glorious five-bedroom, five bathroom house near the sought-after Cheshire village of Alderley Edge offers true luxury. A lesiure complex with indoor pool, pictured, a home cinema, gym, games room and staff accommodation, and 1.38 acres of private manicured lawns, with expansive panoramic rural views are just some of the highlights.

1. Highclere, Congleton Road, Alderley Edge SK9 - £6,500,000

This glorious five-bedroom, five bathroom house near the sought-after Cheshire village of Alderley Edge offers true luxury. A lesiure complex with indoor pool, pictured, a home cinema, gym, games room and staff accommodation, and 1.38 acres of private manicured lawns, with expansive panoramic rural views are just some of the highlights.

This elegant estate is perfect for horse riders, boasting equestrian facilities of 'rare quality and scale', including indoor and outdoor arenas. Hargrave Farm's main house is a beautiful brick building set amid lush countryside, with 'outstanding' entertaining space and a spacious open-plan family kitchen among its best features. It also boasts undisturbed views across the Chester countryside towards Beeston and Peckforton Castles.

2. Church Lane, Hargrave, Chester, Cheshire, CH3 - £4,250,000

This elegant estate is perfect for horse riders, boasting equestrian facilities of 'rare quality and scale', including indoor and outdoor arenas. Hargrave Farm's main house is a beautiful brick building set amid lush countryside, with 'outstanding' entertaining space and a spacious open-plan family kitchen among its best features. It also boasts undisturbed views across the Chester countryside towards Beeston and Peckforton Castles.

This unique property set in about 16 acres boasts 'one in a million' sweeping views from Wales round to the Pennines. A spectacular circular galleried hall, a huge south-facing terrace on the first floor, and a beautiful infinity swimming pool are among the other highlights.

3. Finlow Hill Lane, Over Alderley, Cheshire, SK10 - £5,000,000 (offers in excess of)

This unique property set in about 16 acres boasts 'one in a million' sweeping views from Wales round to the Pennines. A spectacular circular galleried hall, a huge south-facing terrace on the first floor, and a beautiful infinity swimming pool are among the other highlights.

This sumptuous Grade I-listed Jacobean hall is set in superb mature and historic gardens, with three 'immaculately' restored cottages and a staff apartment. A restored clock tower, a walled garden with wildflower meadow, a lake and a synthetic grass tennis court are among the many amazing features.

4. Dorfold Hall, Chester Road, Acton, Nantwich, Cheshire, CW5 - £11,400,000

This sumptuous Grade I-listed Jacobean hall is set in superb mature and historic gardens, with three 'immaculately' restored cottages and a staff apartment. A restored clock tower, a walled garden with wildflower meadow, a lake and a synthetic grass tennis court are among the many amazing features.

