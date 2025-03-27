These are some of the grandest and priciest houses for sale across the region right now, costing up to £15 million.

They range from elegant historic homes packed with period features to stunning masterpieces of modern architecture.

Many come with huge grounds and stunning views over the surrounding countryside.

Some of the most exclusive features include a classical cascade tumbling down towards the river, an eight-car garage with turntable, a clock tower, and extensive equestrian facilities.

They are located in the North West’s most exclusive addresses, near picturesque villages, beaches and prestigious golf courses.

Is your dream home among these properties?

1 . Highclere, Congleton Road, Alderley Edge SK9 - £6,500,000 This glorious five-bedroom, five bathroom house near the sought-after Cheshire village of Alderley Edge offers true luxury. A lesiure complex with indoor pool, pictured, a home cinema, gym, games room and staff accommodation, and 1.38 acres of private manicured lawns, with expansive panoramic rural views are just some of the highlights. | Zoopla/Jordan Fishwick Photo: Zoopla/Jordan Fishwick Photo Sales

2 . Church Lane, Hargrave, Chester, Cheshire, CH3 - £4,250,000 This elegant estate is perfect for horse riders, boasting equestrian facilities of 'rare quality and scale', including indoor and outdoor arenas. Hargrave Farm's main house is a beautiful brick building set amid lush countryside, with 'outstanding' entertaining space and a spacious open-plan family kitchen among its best features. It also boasts undisturbed views across the Chester countryside towards Beeston and Peckforton Castles. | Rightmove/Savills Photo: Rightmove/Savills Photo Sales

3 . Finlow Hill Lane, Over Alderley, Cheshire, SK10 - £5,000,000 (offers in excess of) This unique property set in about 16 acres boasts 'one in a million' sweeping views from Wales round to the Pennines. A spectacular circular galleried hall, a huge south-facing terrace on the first floor, and a beautiful infinity swimming pool are among the other highlights. | Rightmove/Jackson-Stops Photo: Rightmove/Jackson-Stops Photo Sales