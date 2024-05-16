31 cheapest to most expensive cities, towns and villages to buy a house in Lancashire from Land Registry data

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 16th May 2024, 12:19 BST

A new report has ranked areas in Lancashire based on their average house price.

And it has revealed the cheapest and most expensive place to live in the county. With house price data from the HM Land Registry, Online Marketing Surgery Ltd and Cardinal Steels have ranked all postcodes in Britain based on their average house price. And they assembled the information into a ‘House Postcode Report’. So where does your home town rank? It starts with Accrington as the cheapest place to live in Lancashire...

Lancashire cities, towns and villages ranked in order of cheapest to most expensive

Lancashire cities, towns and villages ranked in order of cheapest to most expensive

Accrington (BB5) £130,059

Accrington (BB5) £130,059

Blackpool (FY1 + FY4): £130,132

Blackpool (FY1 + FY4): £130,132

Nelson (BB9): £132,286

Nelson (BB9): £132,286

