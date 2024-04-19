12 top garden centres in and around Lancaster and Morecambe as thoughts turn to sprucing up our gardens

As well as it being a great excuse to prepare your garden for summer and get it looking colourful, gardening also has many other benefits, like exercise.
Planting and weeding can involve a fair bit of moving around which is bound to get your heart pumping.
More benefits of gardening are that it’s also known to relieve stress and help improve mental health as for most it is a calming activity.
Gardening is a good way to socialise with friends and family whether that’s through doing gardening with them or by encouraging you to make sure your garden is looking gorgeous for an occasion to spend with them.
And so, we’ve put together a collection of some of our favourite garden centres and nurseries around the district which you might like to check out.