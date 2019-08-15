Hip hop workshops part of Morecambe’s Vintage festival activities

Three new art commissions will be unveiled at Morecambe’s Vintage by the sea weekend ( August 31 and September 1), rooted in the community and taking their inspiration from the town.

Hip Hop Hooray, developed with Vintage by the Sea, with Lancaster and Morecambe based artists Ash Murphy and Harry Clayton Mills, invites family audiences to dance to a selection of the most iconic sounds of early hip hop, hear the sounds of local scratch legendary crew and try a spot of breakdancing with a professional teacher.

Bristol based visual artist Jessica Akerman will create embroidered wearable patches which will be given to festival visitors in exchange for stories they wish to share.

Morecambe-born Charles Kondras will offer visitors the chance to turn their hand to weaving, printing, mural painting, ceramics and woodwork with a thematic Morecambe twist.

Elena Gifford, Co- Director of Deco Publique, said: “It is very exciting for us that, thanks to Arts Council England, we have been able to commission new work for the festival from emerging artists of the calibre of Charles Kondras, Jessica Akerman, Ash Murphy and Harry Clayton Mills.

“Expanding the festival by working with contemporary arts practitioners is a natural progression for us, allowing us to delve more deeply into our cultural heritage in a creative and relevant way.

“Each of the artists has a strong track record of creating meaningful, imaginative work.

“For Vintage by the Sea they’ve taken inspiration from global cultural references - the international legacy of the Bauhaus and the influence of 1980s hip hop culture - to local conservation concerns and social history, each creating new work which I’m sure will spark the interest of festival visitors old and new.”

Arts Council England Director, North Alison Clark said: “It’s fantastic to see Vintage by the Sea return for another year.

“The festival provides a great platform to support emerging artists and it showcases Morecambe as a significant cultural destination where creativity is thriving.

“We are delighted to be investing in the festival through our National Lottery Project Grants fund which supports projects such as this to creatively engage with communities.”

The artists’ commissions are just part of an extensive programme of events for the Vintage by the Sea festival.

Full details will be announced throughout August here: https://www.vintagefestival.co.uk/gallery/vintage-sea-2018/.