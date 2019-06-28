Heysham woman’s colleagues team effort for baby Matilda

A Heysham woman whose baby was stillborn at 36 weeks has pledged to raise £10,000 for the Tigerlily Trust by her daughter’s first birthday.

Chelsie Gladstone and her partner Matt Walker were devastated after their baby daughter Matilda was stillborn at 36 weeks and four days after a healthy pregnancy.

The Tigerlily Trust provided a remembrance box for Matilda which the family received and whilst they couldn’t take home Matilda, the comfort the family including their two-year-old son Jax received from this box was beyond words, they said.

Chelsie and Matt with their family and friends were keen to ensure that Matilda’s memory lives on and set a target they’d like to raise by Matilda’s first birthday and work colleagues of Chelsea were more than happy to help.

Managing director Alan Wilson of L&W Wilson (Endmoor) Ltd where Chelsie is a health and safety advisor, has paid for a team to enter Endure 24 in Leeds on June 29.

Construction manager Colin Dugdale, plant and labour manager Howard Parsons, project manager Nathan Dobson, site foreman Sammy Graham and site foreman Martin McLaughlin have decided to push themselves to their limits and between them will be running continuously for a whole 24 hours to help raise money for Chelsie and Matt’s chosen charity, Tigerlily.

Chelsie, 31, said: “As well as receiving comfort from the remembrance box from the Tigerlily Trust, we were also provided with professional remembrance photography which allowed us to capture some precious moments which will be treasured forever more.

“Tigerlily also provide training and insight into a bereaved parents perspective to local hospital staff.

“We (Matt and I) are in the future hopefully going to be working with the charity to help them with the training they provide to medical professionals.

“This charity and it’s support has already given so much to us and we want to ensure that in Matilda’s memory we are able to give just a little something back.”

The family have so far raised £2815 from other events in memory of Matilda.

If you would like to donate to the Endure 24 event, visit the donation link: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/MilesforMatilda.

For more information about the Tigerlily Trust visit www.tigerlilytrust.co.uk.