Heysham Viking Festival: photos as hordes attend Viking extravaganza

Vikings invaded Heysham village at the weekend with their weapons at the ready.

They paraded through the streets and took part in battle renactments.

Heysham Viking Festival. Wilf, Dawn and Eliza Todd of the Ormsheim Vikings.

1. Viking family at festival

Heysham Viking Festival. Ivy Wolsey of the MidGuard Vikings.

2. Ivy is a full on Viking

Heysham Viking Festival. Bjarni Petersson aka Tim Barnacle of Hesketh Bank.

3. Whittling away with wood

Heysham Viking Festival. Amy Palmer aka Amma of the Cumbraland Vikings.

4. Wool winding

