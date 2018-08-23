Heritage open days in Lancaster

Pore over an exhibition on the famous past pupils of the Lancaster Royal Grammar School, tour Lancaster’s lost Lune Bank Gardens or take a trip down memory lane with a talk on Lancaster’s old Market Hall as part of Heritage open days next month.

The annual celebration of the country’s history, architecture and culture, returns for the first time ever will take place over two long weekends.

From September 6-9 and 13-16 there’s the chance to join special openings, guided tours and events exploring hidden gems, local history and culture in the Lancaster and Morecambe Bay area - all for free.

If you’re looking for something new, special inclusions to the programme include an open day at RSPB Leighton Moss Nature Reserve, Bolton-le-Sands Old Boys School and the chance to enter the old Royal Lancaster Infirmary’s original operating theatre that dates back to the 1890s.

Bring your walking boots for a historical walk around Greaves Park, discovering the Victorian buildings and areas which were part of the original gardens, or join a city wide tour of Lancaster’s Military History with the Curator of the King’s Own Royal Regiment Museum.

Find more information about all venues and when they will be open by visiting www.heritageopendays.org.uk or pick up a copy of the programme at Lancaster or Morecambe Visitor Information Centres or Town Halls.