Blackpool Zoo

Here are the most popular animal attractions in Lancashire

Are you looking for a family day out where you can see some animals?

Here are some places to try over the summer holidays.

1. Blackpool Zoo

Blackpool Zoo has more than 1,500 rare and exotic animals including big cats, monkeys and zebras.'Entry is 17.99 for adults and 13.50 for children.
2. Wild Discovery, at Ribby Hall Village

Wild Discovery, in Wrea Green, is an interactive and educational animal experience.'Youngsters can help feed meerkats, otters and bats.'Adults 7 pounds; children under 16 are 6 pounds
3. Wild Boar Park, in Chipping

Wild Boar Park has a wide variety of animals, including chipmunks, ostriches, sheep, and of course wild boars. 'Visitors can also have a go at feeding lambs and meerkats and handle chicks.'Entry is 7.50 for adults and for children. Youngsters under two are free.
4. Turbary Woods, Whitestake

Turbary Woods Owl and Bird of Prey Sanctuary is based within Duxburys Garden Centre, in Whitestake, near Lostock Hall.'The rescue and rehabilitation centre houses more than 90 birds of prey including eagles, hawks, falcons, owls and vultures.'Adults 6 pounds, children and pensioners 4 pounds.
