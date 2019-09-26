Here are the best places to buy fresh fish in Lancashire

1. #Thu Sep 26 14:57:28 BST 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=ugc''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Darren's Fresh Fish, Bamber Bridge, Eccleston, Blackpool, Standish, Maghull and Burscough''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Darren Wakefield and his wife Samantha can be found at Morrisons car park, Bamber Bridge on Fridays; next to Verdes restaurant, in Eccleston on Thursdays; outside Highfield Post Office, in Blackpool, on Wednesdays; as well as in Standish, Maghull and Burscough.''[IPTC]Headline=Darren's Fresh Fish, Bamber Bridge, Eccleston, Blackpool, Standish, Maghull and Burscough

Darren Wakefield and his wife Samantha can be found at Morrisons car park, Bamber Bridge on Fridays; next to Verdes restaurant, in Eccleston on Thursdays; outside Highfield Post Office, in Blackpool, on Wednesdays; as well as in Standish, Maghull and Burscough.

ugc