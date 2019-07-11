Here are the best picnic spots in Lancashire Now is the time to start planning our outdoor walks and dining. View the vote here: VOTE: Where are the best picnic spots in Lancashire? 1. Fairhaven Lake, Lytham and St Annes The lake is situated between Lytham and St Annes, directly on the coast next to Grannys Bay and Stanner Bank.'There is a formal picnic area, with benches, as well as the green to sit on. other Buy a Photo 2. Brock Bottoms, Claughton Brock Bottoms, in Claughton, near Garstang, has a designated picnic area, with benches and a lawned area.'The River Brock runs through the woodland, which is shallow and pebbly. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Crook O'Lune Crook OLune, in Lancaster, is situated at a popular beauty spot on a horse shoe bend in the River Lune to the North of Lancaster.'It has a designated picnic area and cafe. other Buy a Photo 4. Trough of Bowland, Ribble Valley The Trough of Bowland is popular with walkers and cyclists and there are many places you can settle down with a picnic basket and take in the wondrous views of the Lancashire countryside. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2