Halton Millfest returns for riverside music festival near Lancaster

Live music, family fun, artisan food and craft beer combine for this year’s Halton Millfest near Lancaster.

The event, now in its third year, features a jam packed programme of performances across two stages, from 12pm on June 15.

The Riverside Stage, set in a beautiful garden overlooking the River Lune, will feature sets from The Ukulele Jukebox, Martin Lloyd Chitty, Promethium (unplugged), Ben Jordan, Molly Warburton and Mark Duckworth.

Inside Halton Mill, there will be sets from Manfredis, Dance Puppet Dance, Alone Together and Lancaster Funk Club.

The two stages will alternate performances, meaning music will continue throughout the day with little pause for breath.

At night, Lancaster bands Greenheart and The Truce will play on the Mill Stage, with DJ sets, and a performance by spoken word artist Monkey Poet.

Entry to the day time event, which runs until 6.30pm, is free, but donations are welcome.

There will be food from Lancaster vegan kitchen Roots To Go, alongside woodfired pizza, ice cream and a burger van.

Kids activities during the day include The Pyjama Drama theatre group, face painting, and giant games.

Lancaster’s The Fizz Box will be bringing Prosecco in their customised horse box, and there will be craft beer from Old School Brewery in Warton, Avid Brewing Co in Quernmore, Horner Bros Brewery in Lancaster, and Fell Brewery in Kendal.

Artists and craft stalls will be based inside the mill.

Lancaster Co-Housing will also be hosting tours of the co-housing and hydro powered plant on the Lune throughout the day.

Tickets to the evening session, which starts at 7pm, are priced £7 in advance and £10 on the door (14+ accompanied by an adult).

They are available by clicking the “shop” button on the Halton Millfest Facebook page, or via the following link HERE