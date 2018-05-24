Go wild in June and help nature

A campaign to get everyone to spend every day in June doing something wild is set to be bigger and better than ever.

Last year more than 2,000 people in the North West took part in 30 Days Wild, doing something nature-focused every day in June. They were joined by tens of thousands of people across the UK.

The Wildlife Trusts introduced 30 Days Wild three years ago to encourage people to become more involved with the environment.

Campaigns Manager at the Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester and North Merseyside, Alan Wright said: “This is an opportunity for everyone to actually add something to their summer.

“Whatever the weather, you can do something wild every day in June - I predict this June is going to be lovely. Whether it’s feeding the birds in your garden or kayaking across a lake, there are many levels of going wild that you can add to your 30 Days Wild calendar.”

Over the past couple of years, the campaign has encouraged people to make their gardens wilder, regularly feed the birds or just read up more about the wildlife they see outside their windows. On a more spiritual level participants stared at the clouds for 10 minutes, meditated on a hill-top or did their weekly yoga session outside.

The wilder participants climbed mountains, cycled for 20 miles, swam across lakes and went into wilder places than usual.

Free packs, including a calendar and some great ideas, are available from the Wildlife Trusts, but participants will have to hurry as June is fast approaching.

Alan said: “30 Days Wild encourages individuals, couples and families to get outdoors. Schools, community groups and businesses have all been involved in 30 Days Wild.

“This is a great chance to go somewhere wild where you haven’t been before or have a picnic with friends or workmates.

“And once June is over there is nothing to stop people carrying on and just living wilder lives, by getting out more or volunteering or getting jobs in conservation. I am certain it will benefit nature by making people think more about protecting our important wild places not just in the North West but across the UK.”

To get a free 30 Days Wild pack go to http://www.mywildlife.org.uk/30dayswild, there are sections for individuals, schools and workplaces.