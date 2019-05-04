Fun times still to be had at Scorton Bikes and Barrows weekend

The sun shone brightly for the first day of the Scorton Bikes and Barrows bank holiday weekend.

The Rose Queen procession marched through the Wyre village from around 1.10pm today as locals and visitors alike lined the narrow country lanes to watch.

There was a hawks and falcons display and archery on the Church Field; Zorbs, bouncy castles, and other attractions on the Playing Field, and a spring fair in the Village Hall.

Dozens of homes also had detailed displays outside of dressed up wheelbarrows and bikes.

The weekend continues tomorrow from 9.15am and concludes at 5.30pm on Monday.

Events still to come include fun runs, classic car displays, live music, and wheelbarrow racing.

More information is online at bikesandbarrows.co.uk or available by calling 01524 791329.