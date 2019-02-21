Lancaster City Museum exhibition called ‘For The Fallen - Now That War Is Over’ can be viewed until March 24.

Part of events commemorating the end of the First World War, this exhibition tells the story of the end of the Great War and the immediate aftermath for both the Kings Own Royal Border Regiment and Lancaster and district.

The display includes a Victoria Cross, never before on public display, and a manuscript copy of Laurence Binyon’s “For the Fallen”.

Lancaster University is also staging ‘Laurence Binyon His Life and Work’ exhibitions on campus to mark the centenary of the end of WW1 and Armistice Day.

These exhibitions finish on February 28.