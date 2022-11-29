World-renowned winemaker enjoys weekend in Lancaster
World-renowned award-winning winemaker Willi Opitz and his wife Maria visited Lancaster recently.
The pair attended Lancaster Wine Company's Grand Christmas Tasting in the Ashton Hall and hosted a Winemakers Dinner in the Banqueting Suite on Saturday evening.
Newfields Catering provided a menu to accompany wines made in Illmitz, Austria, by Willi Opitz himself, and 71 people attended the evening.
Willi and Maria stayed at the Borough, had lunch at the Quarterhouse, and also visited Lancaster Castle, saying they loved Lancaster and its warm welcome.