Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Featuring an office worker proudly slurping a Pot Noodle, the brand’s latest campaign has caused uproar amongst Brits who have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter in protest.

Turns out, slurping is the most divisive eating habit. Over half of us (56 per cent admit to slurping our food. Yet 45 per cent of us are also offended by the sound of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s more, 84 per cent think slurping food among company is bad dining etiquette, with 43 per cent of women and 31 per cent of men admitting this would give them the ‘ick’ on a date.

Were you offended by Pot Noodle’s latest TV ad? Here’s how to claim your compensation.

In response to the advert’s backlash, Pot Noodle took to Instagram to issue a public apology, but not everyone was satisfied.

To prevent any further irritated Brits, the brand is opening a £10k Compensation Pot, offering up the opportunity to those offended to claim a free £33 in cash – the equivalent of a month’s supply of Pot Noodle! To be in with a chance to claim, all consumers need to do is publicly accept Pot Noodle’s apology on X.

Pot Noodle, on the other hand, loves the slurp because it’s actually the best way to enjoy noodles – as well as other food and drink - aerating the mouth to bring out the flavour. Research shows that 22 per cent defend their slurping habits and say they do it to savour every last drop of their food; 9% say it enhances the flavour of their food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lena Portchmouth, Marketing Manager at Pot Noodle: “We know our slurping has caused a stir across the nation – and we have been personally contacted for promoting this sound in such a big way. However, here at Pot Noodle, we are still firm believers in the slurp and all that it represents – the ultimate satisfaction!

Whilst we are offering compensation to those who have been offended by our ad, we are the pot of the people and will continue to encourage the slurp amongst our consumers to slurp until their heart is content - guilt-free!”

If you were offended by Pot Noodle’s recent TV Ad, you can claim compensation by heading over to Pot Noodle’s website and publicly accepting Pot Noodle’s apology on X on Wednesday 10th April. There is a total of £10k in the Pot, which will provide £33 for up to 300 people.