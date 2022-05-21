WATCH: Exclusive video tour of new-look Morecambe pub

The pub, which has been part of the community for seven years has been closed for six weeks.

The project saw a £380k investment which will employ 30+ people.

The new-look of the Hurley Flyer is a modern take on the traditional community pub, focussing on the best of what a good pub has to offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hurley Flyer in Morecambe has been refurbished

With a real focus on being a hub and bringing people together, the features mix both a casual dining atmosphere across a new lounge and dining area.

Alongside there are new designated sports areas showcasing Sky and BT Sports, a new snooker table and new darts board for local championships.

It will also feature two large scale beer garden’s including an outside sports viewing to the front beer garden, side beer garden which is equipped for all year round and an enclosed kids play area.

The new food and drinks menu showcases the best in pub classics and will be also including a rotation of offers throughout the week including such deals as £7 for any pizza on a Tuesday and Thursday Grill Night.

The Hurley Flyer in Morecambe has been refurbished. Pictured is deputy manager Brandon Clarke.

Alongside the pub transformation, Jonathan Balshaw will remain as the manager after taking on the pub just over a year ago.

He brings with him a wealth of local knowledge and future plans for family fun days, fundraisers and Jubilee weekend celebrations.

The pub is named after local lifeboat, Hurley Flyer, as voted for by locals and they will continue to working closely with the RNLI charity.

Jonathan and his team are currently looking for another local charity to sit alongside the RNLI and they are really committed to supporting their community.

The Hurley Flyer in Morecambe has been refurbished

Jonathan said: “It’s great to be back in time for the Jubilee weekend, we always have something going on and to hit the ground running with a celebration is perfect timing.

"I’ve been watching everything come together over the past few days and can’t wait to welcome everyone back in.