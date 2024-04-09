Walkers is giving football fans the chance to join Gary Lineker in a VIP box at Wembley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What’s more, they’ll be joined by Walkers’ ambassador and footballing legend, Gary Lineker. Talk about goals.

The snack brand will even pick up the lucky snacker’s sofa and bring it all the way to a private pitch side box at Wembley Stadium for the ultimate football viewing experience alongside one very lucky mate (and Gary) on Saturday 1st June 2024.

The money-can't-buy prize is being offered to kick off No Walkers, No Game, the snack brand’s new campaign that rewards fans who are match day ready with a packet of Walkers!

The winner will be joined by Walkers’ ambassador and footballing legend, Gary Lineker. Picture credit: Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.

Yesterday, Walkers teased that more footballing superstars will be involved in the campaign, as a Walkers twist on the now-viral crisp sharing moment between sporting legends David Beckham and Thierry Henry was posted on its social channels alongside the tagline ‘No Walkers, No Game’.

All crisp lovers and football fans need to do to be in with a chance of scoring the prize is simply scan their bag of Walkers using its brand-new Walkers Detector, via Instagram and follow the instructions on their phone screen. The unique digital experience has been developed in partnership with Meta.

But fans must be on their game to win. The competition is only open to enter for 24 hours each day during the quarter and semi-final matches of the UEFA Champions League – so we recommend people across the nation keep their favourite flavour in hand. Because after all, No Walkers, No Game! Visit https://www.nwng.walkers.co.uk/ for more details on how to enter.

Rachael Smith from Walkers said: “We know people love to enjoy a tasty bag of Walkers while watching the football. No Walkers, No Game gives people another reason to have Walkers in hand. For those that do, an epic experience might come their way, and for those that don’t? Well, they may be left missing out. Our Walkers Detector does just that. Only those with Walkers have the chance to unlock an epic VIP box experience with Gary at the UEFA Champions League final.”