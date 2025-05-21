UK’s first beer festival behind bars at Lancaster Castle is big success

From Thursday to Saturday, the A-Wing area of the former prison within the walls of Lancaster Castle was filled with visitors enjoying a pint at the Behind Bars beer festival.

The event gave people an opportunity to explore and sample the full diversity of flavours and styles craft beer can offer, from chocolatey flavoured stouts, berry filled sour beers and zippy IPAs, all providing something different and distinctive to please any palate.

Taking part were four of the region’s finest craft breweries: Lune Brew Co from Galgate, Farm Yard Brewery from Cockerham, and Lakes Brew Co and Fell Brewery, both from Kendal.

There was also a Best of the UK bar featuring highly respected breweries from the north west and beyond.

