UK’s first beer festival behind bars at Lancaster Castle is big success

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 21st May 2025, 11:47 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 11:58 BST
Lancaster hosted the UK’s first and only craft beer festival, in a prison, in a castle, at the weekend.

From Thursday to Saturday, the A-Wing area of the former prison within the walls of Lancaster Castle was filled with visitors enjoying a pint at the Behind Bars beer festival.

The event gave people an opportunity to explore and sample the full diversity of flavours and styles craft beer can offer, from chocolatey flavoured stouts, berry filled sour beers and zippy IPAs, all providing something different and distinctive to please any palate.

Taking part were four of the region’s finest craft breweries: Lune Brew Co from Galgate, Farm Yard Brewery from Cockerham, and Lakes Brew Co and Fell Brewery, both from Kendal.

There was also a Best of the UK bar featuring highly respected breweries from the north west and beyond.

Tim Tomlinson behind bars at the beer festival held inside Lancaster Castle prison.

Behind Bars beer festival

Tim Tomlinson behind bars at the beer festival held inside Lancaster Castle prison.

Behind bars at the beer festival held inside Lancaster Castle prison.

Behind Bars beer festival

Behind bars at the beer festival held inside Lancaster Castle prison.

Inside A-wing.

Behind Bars beer festival

Inside A-wing.

-

Behind Bars beer festival

- Photo: Behind Bars beer festival

