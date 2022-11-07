News you can trust since 1837
There are some great places to eat Sunday lunch in Lancaster

These are some of the highest-rated pubs and restaurants in Lancaster for Sunday lunch according to Google reviews

There’s nothing quite like jumping in the car and heading out for a slap-up feed on a Sunday.

By Jon Peake
4 minutes ago

Lancaster is full of superb pubs and restaurants offering mouth-watering Sunday lunches, so we’ve trawled through Google reviews to find some of the most highly recommended by customers.

All have a rating of 4.5 out of 5 or above and all earned special mention for their super Sunday offerings.

Here are 9 of the best places to fill your belly according to Google reviews ...

1. The Royal Hotel and Bar

The Royal Hotel and Bar on Thurnham Street has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 307 Google reviews

Photo: Google

2. Wagon & Horses

Wagon & Horses on St Georges Quay has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 562 Google reviews

Photo: Google

3. The Mill at Conder Green

The Mill at Conder Green on Thurnham Mill Lane, Conder Green, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 762 Google reviews

Photo: site

4. The Sun Hotel and Bar

The Sun Hotel and Bar on Church Street has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 1.3k Google reviews

Photo: Google

