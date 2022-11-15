They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

And what better way to start the day than with a dribble-inducing Full English breakfast?

There’s a stack of great places in Lancaster that serve up the tasty treat in the morning ... here are 15 of the best according to Google reviews.

All of them have a rating of 4.6 out of 5 or above and all received special mention for their breakfast offerings.

1. The Old Bell The Old Bell in Bashful Alley has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 196 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Bridge House Farm Bridge House Farm on Main Street, Bentham, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 232 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. The Herbarium The Herbarium Vegan Restaurant on Great John Street has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 277 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Countryside Kitchen Countryside Kitchen on Lancaster Leisure Park, Wyresdale Road, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 411 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales