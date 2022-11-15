News you can trust since 1837
There are plenty of fine eateries in Lancaster to fill up on a Full English breakfast

These are some of the best cafes, diners, restaurants and pubs in Lancaster to get a Full English breakfast according to Google reviews

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

By Jon Peake
9 minutes ago
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 12:08pm

And what better way to start the day than with a dribble-inducing Full English breakfast?

There’s a stack of great places in Lancaster that serve up the tasty treat in the morning ... here are 15 of the best according to Google reviews.

All of them have a rating of 4.6 out of 5 or above and all received special mention for their breakfast offerings.

1. The Old Bell

The Old Bell in Bashful Alley has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 196 Google reviews

Photo: Google

2. Bridge House Farm

Bridge House Farm on Main Street, Bentham, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 232 Google reviews

Photo: Google

3. The Herbarium

The Herbarium Vegan Restaurant on Great John Street has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 277 Google reviews

Photo: Google

4. Countryside Kitchen

Countryside Kitchen on Lancaster Leisure Park, Wyresdale Road, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 411 Google reviews

Photo: Google

