The top 10 most popular Lancashire restaurants you need to try this July

Each month, the online reservation service OpenTable analyses nearly 500,000 new global diner reviews from the past month and lists the restaurants that have received the most bookings.

On July 5, they released the 10 most booked restaurants in Lancashire from the month before (June 2025).

In the following gallery we have leasted these ten restaurants in order of their ratings according to OpenTable and we’ve also included their top reviews.

Lancashire's most popular restaurants Take a look at Lancashire's 10 most booked restaurants on OpenTable.

Longlands Inn & Restaurant in Carnforth Rated 4.5 stars by 1151 people. Top review: "Fantastic value for money, the staff are all lovely and the restaurant has a nice feel. We really enjoyed our experience and will definatley be back. Highly recommend."

The Royal in Bolton le Sands Rated 4.5 stars by 2070 people. Top review: "The whole place is lovely. The staff are very attentive and polite. The food was yummy, great menu"

Blues Bar & Brasserie in Blackpool Rated 4.6 stars by 690 people. Top review: "The food was lovely and lots to choose from. We all enjoyed our meal, thank you."