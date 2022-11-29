News you can trust since 1837
Lancashire is rich with eateries offering tea, coffee and delicious cakes

The best cafes, coffee shops and eateries to get a cup of tea or coffee and cake in Lancaster according to Google reviews

There’s nothing like a steaming hot cup of tea or coffee and a slice of cake to boost your mood on a chilly day.

By Jon Peake
20 minutes ago
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 1:22pm

Fortunately we are spoiled for choice in Lancaster with cafes, coffee shops and various other eateries in the city offering a variety of hot drinks and mouthwatering cakes.

Here are 19 of the best, rated 4.6 out of 5 or higher on Google reviews and with a minimum of 30 reviews, that specifically mention tea, coffee and scrummy cakes for you to visit.

Not all in one day, obviously!

1. FirstLight Trust/Sharpe's Coffee Company

FirstLight Trust/Sharpe's Coffee Company on Market Street has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 50 Google reviews

2. The Manor Tea Room

The Manor Tea Room on Manor Lane, Slyne, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 57 Google reviews

3. Cappuvino Bar and Restaurant

Cappuvino Bar and Restaurant on Church Street has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 156 Google reviews

4. The Old Bell

The Old Bell in Bashful Alley has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 197 Google reviews

