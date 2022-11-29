There’s nothing like a steaming hot cup of tea or coffee and a slice of cake to boost your mood on a chilly day.

Fortunately we are spoiled for choice in Lancaster with cafes, coffee shops and various other eateries in the city offering a variety of hot drinks and mouthwatering cakes.

Here are 19 of the best, rated 4.6 out of 5 or higher on Google reviews and with a minimum of 30 reviews, that specifically mention tea, coffee and scrummy cakes for you to visit.

Not all in one day, obviously!

1. FirstLight Trust/Sharpe's Coffee Company FirstLight Trust/Sharpe's Coffee Company on Market Street has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 50 Google reviews

2. The Manor Tea Room The Manor Tea Room on Manor Lane, Slyne, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 57 Google reviews

3. Cappuvino Bar and Restaurant Cappuvino Bar and Restaurant on Church Street has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 156 Google reviews

4. The Old Bell The Old Bell in Bashful Alley has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 197 Google reviews