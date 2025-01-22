From beloved locals at which you’ve been a committed regular for decades, to innovative new establishments famed for their new-fangled draught ales and quirky features, there really is a pub for everyone in our wonderful county.

When it comes to a pub’s beverage offerings, however, there really is no better or more thorough barometer of quality than the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and its annual Good Beer Guide.

Countless boozers dream of the day they are included in the prestigious tome, which adds not only a certain gravitas to their status as a proper watering hole, but it also means that dedicated drinkers will inevitably seek your establishment out to try it for themselves.

With that in mind, we’ve collated all the lists of regional pubs included in the 2025 CAMRA Good Beer Guide to produce a list of the Preston, Chorley, Blackburn, Pendle, and Blackpool pubs included in this year’s guide.

Check out the full list below - how many have you visited?

Crown Inn (19 Greave Road, OL13 9HQ) Cosy, traditional country pub, just off the road out to Todmorden, with a large L-shaped bar and stone-flagged floors throughout. It was built in 1865 and was once owned by Baxter's of Glentop brewery. A welcoming coal fire warms the atmosphere in the cooler months. There are always three beers available, usually sourced locally. Food is available most evenings. Quiz nights are held on Wednesday and Sunday. On the second floor is a function room accommodating up to 35 guests. There is a large patio beer garden to the front of the pub.

Barlick Tap Ale House (8 Newtown, BB18 5UQ) This dog-friendly one-room micropub was the first in the town and is situated just off the town square, two minutes from the main bus stop. A choice of five constantly-changing cask beers is offered, one of which will be a dark beer and one a LocAle. There is a large selection of continental bottled beers and always two ciders available. The pub hosts occasional events and tastings. There is no background music.

Banker's Draft (143 Gisburn Road, BB9 6HQ) This imposing detached former bank is now a small and friendly micropub specialising in real ale and conversation, with no loud music or TVs. The five handpumps dispense continually rotating cask ales from national small brewers, and offer a great variety of beer styles – from hoppy blondes and traditional bitters to dark beers. There is also a good selection of wines and bottled craft lagers and wheat beers, with at least one real cider normally on draft.