Here in Lancashire, we have an abundance of classy spots at which you can properly indulge in that most British of traditions: a hearty English fry-up for breakfast to tide you over for a good few hours.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of some of the county’s top places for a proper greasy café experience. Here they are in no particular order...

1 . Hash Browns Layton Road, Blackpool, FY3 8ES | 4.9 out of 5 (142 Google reviews) | "Best breakfast in Blackpool." | Google Photo Sales

3 . South Shore Pitstop Café Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 1AD | 4.9 out of 5 (193 Google reviews) | "The food here is yummy, cooked well and the staff and owner are lovely." | Google Photo Sales