Each month, the online reservation service OpenTable analyses nearly 500,000 new global diner reviews from the past month and lists the restaurants that have received the most bookings.

Their latest publication, on October 5, revealed he 10 most booked restaurants in Lancashire from the month before (September 2025).

In the following gallery we have listed these ten restaurants in order of their ratings (ascending) according to OpenTable and we’ve also included their top reviews.

Ewe Restaurant and Bar in Westhoughton (10) Rated 4.6 stars by 538 people. Top review: "We had a lovely evening. The waiter and waitress Ruby were both very attentive." | Google Maps

Frederick's in Todmorden (9) Rated 4.7 stars by 46 people. Top review: "Nice pizzas, lovely staff. " | Google Maps

The Prickly Pear in Lytham St Annes (8) Rated 4.8 stars by 82 people. Top review: "Lovely meal with friends. Reasonably priced. Great, friendly service." | The Prickly Pear