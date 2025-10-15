The 10 most popular Lancashire restaurants you need to try in October according to OpenTable

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Oct 2025, 10:44 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST

The most popular restaurants in Lancashire have been revealed by OpenTable.

Each month, the online reservation service OpenTable analyses nearly 500,000 new global diner reviews from the past month and lists the restaurants that have received the most bookings.

Their latest publication, on October 5, revealed he 10 most booked restaurants in Lancashire from the month before (September 2025).

In the following gallery we have listed these ten restaurants in order of their ratings (ascending) according to OpenTable and we’ve also included their top reviews.

Take a look at Lancashire's 10 most booked restaurants on OpenTable.

1. Lancashire's most popular restaurants

Take a look at Lancashire's 10 most booked restaurants on OpenTable. | Adrienn on Pexels

Photo Sales
Rated 4.6 stars by 538 people. Top review: "We had a lovely evening. The waiter and waitress Ruby were both very attentive."

2. Ewe Restaurant and Bar in Westhoughton (10)

Rated 4.6 stars by 538 people. Top review: "We had a lovely evening. The waiter and waitress Ruby were both very attentive." | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Rated 4.7 stars by 46 people. Top review: "Nice pizzas, lovely staff. "

3. Frederick's in Todmorden (9)

Rated 4.7 stars by 46 people. Top review: "Nice pizzas, lovely staff. " | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Rated 4.8 stars by 82 people. Top review: "Lovely meal with friends. Reasonably priced. Great, friendly service."

4. The Prickly Pear in Lytham St Annes (8)

Rated 4.8 stars by 82 people. Top review: "Lovely meal with friends. Reasonably priced. Great, friendly service." | The Prickly Pear Photo: The Prickly Pear

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsLancashireReviews
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice